First Quadrant L P CA Raises Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REX opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $1,620,590. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

