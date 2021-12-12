First Quadrant L P CA Raises Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE REX opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.
In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $1,620,590. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
