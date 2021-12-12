First Quadrant L P CA Sells 163,600 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,600 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Waitr were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waitr by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRH opened at $1.05 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

