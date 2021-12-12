First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $596,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $19.10 on Friday. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $244.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 46.54% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

