First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX opened at $121.88 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.