First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells $105,969.60 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $105,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYFW shares. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.