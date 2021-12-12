Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 137,695 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,746,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.44. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

