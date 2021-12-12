Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 342,603 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $842,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $523,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

