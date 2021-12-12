Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,379,522 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,220,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

