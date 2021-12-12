Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,149,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $455,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.