Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CAT stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

