Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,376,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Abbott Laboratories worth $989,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

