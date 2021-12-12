Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,456,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

