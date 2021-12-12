Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,524 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Raytheon Technologies worth $616,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

