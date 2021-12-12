Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 1.2%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. 64,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,932,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.
Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
