Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $201.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

