Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,750. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

