Fractal (FCL) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Fractal has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $201,573.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

