Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Down 3.4%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. 497 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

