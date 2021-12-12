Frax Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $12.15 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,430,574,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

