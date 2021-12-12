Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,701,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

