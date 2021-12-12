frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 569,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

