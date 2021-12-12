Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.20. 95,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 167,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$687.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.