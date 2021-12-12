Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $22.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 768,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Frontier Group has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,038 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.