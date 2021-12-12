fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 344,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,046,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

