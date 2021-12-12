Full Sail Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,518,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

