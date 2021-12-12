Full Sail Capital LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

