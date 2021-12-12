Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

FURY opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 410,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

