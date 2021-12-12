FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Solo Brands Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $16.41 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

