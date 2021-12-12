FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $13.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of LPX opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

