FY2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Increased by Analyst

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

