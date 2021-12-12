FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pulmonx in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $33.98 on Friday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

