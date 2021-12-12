Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

SDOW stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.