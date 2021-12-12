Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 376.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

