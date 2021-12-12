Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

