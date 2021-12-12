Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $307.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.87. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.41 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

