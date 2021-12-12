Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $60.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

