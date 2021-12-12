Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

