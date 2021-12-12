Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on December 31st

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

GRMN stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

