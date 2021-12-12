Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

