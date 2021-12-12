GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,704.31 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $950,704.31 and approximately $14,377.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,030,100 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

