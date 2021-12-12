Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.56. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

