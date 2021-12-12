Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,836,000 after acquiring an additional 558,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.