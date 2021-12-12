Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SCHH opened at $49.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

