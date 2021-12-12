Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

