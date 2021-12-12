Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.05 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

