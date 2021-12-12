Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average of $328.64. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

