Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

