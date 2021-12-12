Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter.

RYLD stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

