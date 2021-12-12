Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.85.

GMED opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

