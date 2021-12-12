GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Critical Review

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GoDaddy alerts:

This table compares GoDaddy and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.58 -$495.10 million $1.32 54.09 OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.08 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.15% -419.14% 3.18% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GoDaddy and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 7 1 2.75 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $99.08, suggesting a potential upside of 38.77%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Summary

GoDaddy beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.